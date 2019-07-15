Bangor Savings Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose While Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 8.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.26 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 132,264 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $150.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 43,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 132,264 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $150.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 43,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. On Monday, February 4 the insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 269,900 are held by Prospector Prtnrs Lc. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund accumulated 14,918 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 47,080 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 60 shares. Agf America holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 37,693 shares. North Amer holds 0.06% or 6,632 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 34,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Invest owns 395,354 shares. Blb&B Limited invested in 0.03% or 4,380 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 47,446 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,680 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 8,515 shares. Rdl Fin has invested 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).



Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.