Bangor Savings Bank Boosted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.32 Million; Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position Boosted by Reik & Co

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 84,950 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 39,444 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Monetary Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 702 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Timber Creek Cap Limited Company accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 72 shares. 262 are held by Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt. 5,551 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 5,873 were reported by D E Shaw & Communications.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares to 335,428 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.