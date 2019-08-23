Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

As Business Software & Services companies, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 70 9.44 N/A 0.65 115.33 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.67 N/A 0.32 33.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bandwidth Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc. MAM Software Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bandwidth Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Bandwidth Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MAM Software Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bandwidth Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Liquidity

Bandwidth Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bandwidth Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Bandwidth Inc. is $78.8, with potential downside of -8.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.