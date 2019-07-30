Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Trades at $77.03 After Triangle; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. See Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $81

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) formed triangle with $70.10 target or 9.00% below today’s $77.03 share price. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 171,898 shares traded. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 115.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 111.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND); 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M

Analysts await Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 235.29% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Bandwidth Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bandwidth has $9000 highest and $7400 lowest target. $78.80’s average target is 2.30% above currents $77.03 stock price. Bandwidth had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 151,579 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 4,256 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,122 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp invested 19.18% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 154 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Castleark Ltd Co accumulated 126,082 shares. 2.47M are owned by Franklin. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 418,873 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,632 shares stake. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Sei Invs holds 7,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 3,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 281,328 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. 84,401 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $6.14 million were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

