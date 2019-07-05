Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Forms $77.44 Double Top; Shorts at Englobal (ENG) Lowered By 6.5%

Englobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. ENG’s SI was 47,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 50,800 shares previously. With 9,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Englobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s short sellers to cover ENG’s short positions. The SI to Englobal Corporation’s float is 0.37%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 4,301 shares traded. ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) has declined 22.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENG News: 15/03/2018 ENGLOBAL CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REV $14.4 MLN VS $14.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – ENGlobal Engages B. Riley FBR for Review of Strategic Alternatives to Increase Shareholder Value; 22/04/2018 – DJ ENGlobal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENG); 10/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – REVENUE INCREASED $0.7 MLN TO $13.2 MLN, OR A 5.7% INCREASE, FROM $12.5 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – ALTERNATIVES COULD ALSO INCLUDE PURCHASE OR SALE OF SPECIFIC ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – ENGlobal: Alternatives Could Include Strategic Mergers, Reverse Mergers, Issuance or Buyback of Shrs, Other Measures; 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q Rev $13.2M; 03/04/2018 – ENGlobal Receives CSIA Control Systems Integrator Certification; 22/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES AWARD OF GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q EPS 04c

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) formed double top with $79.76 target or 3.00% above today’s $77.44 share price. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has $1.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 284,805 shares traded. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 115.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 111.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND)

Analysts await Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 235.29% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bandwidth Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bandwidth had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.71 million. It operates in two divisions, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

