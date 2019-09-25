Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 52,055 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.81 million shares with $84.06M value, up from 2.76 million last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.42 billion valuation. It closed at $28.3 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $-0.20 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 122.22% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Bandwidth Inc.’s analysts see 122.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 17,338 shares traded. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 112.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND); 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 27,916 shares to 2.16M valued at $137.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 26,268 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Santander Chile shareholders agree to purchase 51% of Santander Consumer Chile S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banco Santander-Chile Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bandwidth has $9000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78’s average target is 15.81% above currents $67.35 stock price. Bandwidth had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) on Thursday, September 19 to “Underweight” rating.