Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Contrasting side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 71 9.39 N/A 0.65 115.33 Nine Energy Service Inc. 19 0.21 N/A -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bandwidth Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bandwidth Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1%

Liquidity

Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Nine Energy Service Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nine Energy Service Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bandwidth Inc. and Nine Energy Service Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -7.77% for Bandwidth Inc. with average price target of $78.8. Meanwhile, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 212.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nine Energy Service Inc. looks more robust than Bandwidth Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares and 66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc. has 82.82% stronger performance while Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Bandwidth Inc. beats Nine Energy Service Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.