Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Comparing side by side

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 77 0.00 16.82M 0.65 115.33 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 145 3.32 76.34M 3.66 38.20

Table 1 highlights Bandwidth Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bandwidth Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 21,739,692.39% 9.5% 7.4% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 52,804,869.61% 21.5% 14.7%

Liquidity

Bandwidth Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bandwidth Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Bandwidth Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.93% and an $79 average target price. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $146 average target price and a 1.04% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bandwidth Inc. seems more appealing than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares and 93.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.