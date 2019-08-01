Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bandwidth Inc. has 82% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bandwidth Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 7.40% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bandwidth Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. N/A 66 115.33 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Bandwidth Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bandwidth Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

$75 is the average price target of Bandwidth Inc., with a potential upside of 0.67%. The rivals have a potential upside of 22.05%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Bandwidth Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bandwidth Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bandwidth Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bandwidth Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bandwidth Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Bandwidth Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. shows that it’s better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to Bandwidth Inc.’s peers.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.