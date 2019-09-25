Bandera Partners Stake in Star Group LP (SGU) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 254,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 558,039 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 812,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 59,986 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 15,386 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 0.20% less from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 52,931 shares. State Street Corporation owns 309,628 shares. Renaissance Limited Co holds 370,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,302 are held by National Bank Of America De. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc holds 128,990 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 28,964 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt Inc holds 658,775 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ma has invested 0.98% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 141,640 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 56,311 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamedica Therapeutics Inc by 115,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lovesac Company.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Promotes Michael Marquez to Senior Vice President of Development – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11% NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hotel RL Debuts One-of-a-Kind Guest Experience Through Apple TV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Webcast and Conference Call May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Star Gas Partners L.P. (SGU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Files Proxy Statement to Change Federal Income Tax Classification – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Star Gas Partners LP. (SGU) CEO Dan Donovan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Pcl holds 5,469 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 16,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc owns 3.44 million shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.12% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 201 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 10,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 229,800 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 91,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Northern Tru owns 13,702 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,824 shares. Central, a New York-based fund reported 560,092 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 13,779 shares.