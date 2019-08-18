Bandera Partners Stake in Mam Software Group (MAMS) Cut as Market Value Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Its Position in Freeport (FCX) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 127,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 7.25M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.51M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 24,464 shares traded or 82.23% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Zpr Inv Mgmt has invested 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Wynnefield Cap invested in 12.45% or 3.08 million shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners accumulated 301,220 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Limited holds 20,200 shares. Acadian Asset Limited invested in 6,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 10,330 shares. Morgan Stanley has 34 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 939,335 shares or 0.98% of the stock. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 500 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 18,790 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 3,291 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,867 for 45.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 201,635 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $55.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 466,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 28.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.