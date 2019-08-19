Bandera Partners Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $639,100 as Market Value Rose; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $2.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $186.92. About 4.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.72M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 240,613 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 14,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Ase Technology Holding Co Lt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Communication holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 415,200 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 48,594 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Conning holds 9,048 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 126,320 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 103,159 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.20M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 7,494 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advisors. Invesco Limited invested in 0.29% or 27.37M shares.

