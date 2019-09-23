Bandera Partners Raised By $3.97 Million Its Ameresco (AMRC) Stake; Hawk Ridge Management Raised Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Stake

Bandera Partners Llc increased Ameresco Inc (AMRC) stake by 70.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bandera Partners Llc acquired 283,684 shares as Ameresco Inc (AMRC)’s stock declined 5.63%. The Bandera Partners Llc holds 683,684 shares with $10.07M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Ameresco Inc now has $737.73M valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 276,803 shares traded or 162.20% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 44.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 92,774 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 300,393 shares with $43.05 million value, up from 207,619 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 38,614 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Announces Investor Events During Solar Power International Trade Show – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco Announces Completion of First Shared Clean Energy Facility in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Named a 2019 Winner for the Greater Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss MicroStrategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) 27% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Manitowoc Co Inc stake by 243,200 shares to 546,508 valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) stake by 173,321 shares and now owns 638,037 shares. Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 99,581 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 67,099 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 15,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Gru has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 101 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp has 1,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd reported 1,402 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,584 are owned by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 33,967 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Vanguard has 868,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 66,895 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 186 shares. 55,977 were reported by Clearline Cap Limited Partnership. Aqr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 64,348 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity. $260,262 worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was bought by RECHAN LESLIE J.