Bandera Partners Lowered Lubys (LUB) Stake by $575,933 as Stock Value Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66M market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 22,683 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $277.57. About 205,375 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested in 1,986 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Academy Capital Management Incorporated Tx has invested 9.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Wealth accumulated 16,133 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Lc has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 183,929 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 23,909 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 43,759 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd Company. Cap Ca invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ameriprise Inc invested in 8.10M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 31,534 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,176 shares. Oakmont Corporation has invested 8.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 1,181 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 81,039 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

