Bandera Partners Holding in Mam Software Group (MAMS) Trimmed by $745,736 as Valuation Rose; Icon Advisers Lowered Dte Energy Company (DTE) Stake by $2.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 6,803 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 49.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 702,177 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Limited Liability Company has 939,335 shares. Blackrock owns 20,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 110,408 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3,291 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.08 million were reported by Wynnefield. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Polar Asset Mgmt Prns holds 0.06% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 301,220 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt has invested 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,330 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 6,016 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $728,834 for 43.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Tru has 0.11% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,039 shares. 1,692 are held by Putnam Invests Llc. Bp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Amalgamated National Bank owns 22,924 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 12,770 shares. Sfe Counsel has 2,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 52,423 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,825 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested in 5,931 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Fiera Cap invested in 1,860 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,793 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. The insider SHAW RUTH G bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52M for 26.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 51,005 shares to 401,265 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (NYSE:BABA).