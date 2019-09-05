Bandera Partners Holding in Mam Software Group (MAMS) Has Trimmed by $745,736; Hillenbrand (HI) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.29 Million as Shares Declined

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 31,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86M, up from 976,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 238,774 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 8,365 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc holds 57 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 1,843 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Sg Americas holds 31,311 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 21,850 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd owns 185,535 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 14,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Whittier Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru accumulated 584,234 shares. Eaton Vance holds 33,286 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 179,964 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 42,457 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 12,419 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 20,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Partners Inc accumulated 301,220 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Zpr Invest Mngmt has 0.48% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 6,016 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 10,330 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 939,335 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3,291 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 12.45% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 18,790 shares.