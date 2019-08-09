Bandera Partners Holding in Mam Software Group (MAMS) Cut by $745,736 as Valuation Rose; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holding Held by Moon Capital Management Llc

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1,865 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 billion, up from 17,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.71. About 428,941 shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 282,380 were reported by Franklin Resources. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bridges Inv owns 2,040 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,212 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 27,772 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bankshares accumulated 1,694 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,822 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ls Limited Liability Company owns 3,727 shares. 68,698 are owned by Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,496 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Company Ltd holds 100% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1.74 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group invested in 22,613 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Zpr Mgmt owns 28,431 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Wynnefield Capital reported 3.08M shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 20,744 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,291 shares. 6,016 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability. 301,220 are owned by Polar Asset Management Partners. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.98% or 939,335 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 18,790 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 20,200 shares. Bandera Prtn Lc has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,862 for 44.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

