Bandera Partners Has Upped Position in Ameresco (AMRC) by $3.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83M, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 145,945 shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,772 shares to 159,024 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.