Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Mam Software Group (MAMS) Stake By $745,736; Last Week AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Coverage

Bandera Partners Llc decreased Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) stake by 45.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS)’s stock rose 23.49%. The Bandera Partners Llc holds 110,408 shares with $940,000 value, down from 203,625 last quarter. Mam Software Group Inc now has $136.87M valuation. It closed at $10.85 lastly. It is down 26.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Among 4 analysts covering AltaGas (TSE:ALA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AltaGas has $19 highest and $16 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is -3.27% below currents $18.35 stock price. AltaGas had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Desjardins Securities. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of ALA in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. See AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,291 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) invested in 1,014 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 22,613 shares. 6,016 are owned by Acadian Asset Lc. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 20,744 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 18,790 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Investment holds 0.48% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. 500 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Bandera Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). 34 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Limited invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Com owns 10,330 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Ltd holds 939,335 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns accumulated 0.06% or 301,220 shares. Wynnefield Cap accumulated 3.08 million shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,863 for 45.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 223,552 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.