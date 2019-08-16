Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mam Software Group (MAMS) by $745,736; Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Share Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 3.98M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 24,436 shares traded or 86.92% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,000 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0.56% or 212,045 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 594,396 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Gideon Cap has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,623 shares. Sarasin & Prns Llp stated it has 39,575 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Philadelphia holds 2.26% or 281,486 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 8,077 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. South State Corp has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,473 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated has 4.76 million shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 106.78M shares. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Capital Invsts holds 1.52M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 20,200 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns reported 301,220 shares. 28,431 are held by Zpr Mngmt. Minerva Advsr Ltd invested in 10,330 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 6,016 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 22,613 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bandera Partners Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Wynnefield Cap accumulated 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Cap Lc invested in 0.98% or 939,335 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 20,744 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 500 shares.

