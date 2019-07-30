Bandera Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $639,100; Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Boosted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Can’t Deny Data Cambodian Exile Seeks for Self-Defense; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 488,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, up from 811,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.11M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Mar Vista Inv Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Research Global has invested 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 889,801 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 10 invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck invested in 369,033 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mngmt has 8.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,570 are owned by Winch Advisory Service Limited. Ssi Inv Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 5,818 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,220 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.37M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comgest Global Sas holds 0.1% or 28,100 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Ltd Com reported 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.6% or 32,336 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (NYSE:CLDT) by 87,290 shares to 450,437 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 73,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of stock was sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. WEIDEMAN ROBERT had sold 14,350 shares worth $226,156 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 6,600 are held by Qs Ltd. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 23,881 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 392,503 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Us Bank De owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,716 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 56,150 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 23,395 shares stake. Axa stated it has 1.01M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 16,617 shares. Stephens Ar reported 49,038 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 56,586 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Company In has invested 2.34% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).