Bandera Partners Has Lowered Its Mam Software Group (MAMS) Stake by $745,736 as Stock Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Raised Position

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – RENISHAW PLC RSW.L : GOLDMAN SACHS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 5500P; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 05/03/2018 – Goldman creates new commodities finance team as unit seeks turnaround; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 3,612 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 45.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.