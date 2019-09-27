Bandera Partners Has Lifted Its Ameresco (AMRC) Position by $3.97 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Raised Its Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by $305,074

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 245,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08 million, up from 241,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 1.22M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 126,217 shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 4,095 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 0.83% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 44,486 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 18,677 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 0.5% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 610,003 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Davenport And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ftb Advisors invested in 4,963 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 19,768 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 746,614 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 26,098 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 29,314 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 320 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares to 339,804 shares, valued at $45.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP).