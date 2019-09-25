Bandera Partners Has Increased Its Ameresco (AMRC) Stake; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Increased by $137.63 Million

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 287,943 shares traded or 153.46% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 936.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 814,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 901,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.74M, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Named a 2019 Winner for the Greater Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks Where Short Sellers Are Throwing In The Towel – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Pdd Us by 672,599 shares to 862,811 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,716 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).