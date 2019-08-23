Bandera Partners Has Decreased Mam Software Group (MAMS) Holding by $745,736; Share Value Rose; American International Group Lowered Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $350,083 as Valuation Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 11,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 218,154 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 229,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 5.24M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 2,094 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,863 for 45.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). New York-based Bandera Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Advisors Lc owns 10,330 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs holds 301,220 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Cap Limited Liability has 0.98% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Group holds 0% or 22,613 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 34 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 6,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 20,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,291 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 18,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wynnefield holds 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3.08 million shares. 20,744 are held by Blackrock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Associates has invested 0.65% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Community Financial Bank Na holds 100 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Enterprise holds 0% or 148 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0% or 27,949 shares in its portfolio. 28,950 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Sei Invests invested in 156,119 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 7.47M shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 24,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Stoneridge Invest Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,744 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 207 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 287,316 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 44,773 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (Plus) Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 141,157 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $96.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,874 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).