Bandera Partners Has Cut Star Group LP (SGU) Stake as Valuation Rose; Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $9.04 Million

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 23,307 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 347,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.16M, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 2.49M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 39,505 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Huntington National Bank holds 1 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alberta Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 11,700 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Management has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 401,325 shares in its portfolio. 902 are held by Enterprise Services. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 283,329 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74,000 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $308.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.