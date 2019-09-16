Bandera Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Ameresco (AMRC) as Shares Declined; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position as Share Value Rose

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 75,644 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,412 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 6,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.52M shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa owns 91,245 shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service owns 13,526 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 120,345 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Eagle Advisors Ltd Company holds 23,248 shares. Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,737 shares. Btim reported 333,329 shares stake. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 3,753 shares. Goelzer holds 0.56% or 24,988 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc reported 12,987 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 8.14M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp holds 15,621 shares. Harbour Investment Ltd Llc holds 7,793 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 0.53% or 8,850 shares.