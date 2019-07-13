Bandera Partners Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $639,100; Abner Herrman & Brock Upped Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 291.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,549 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 4,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 09/03/2018 – Facebook To Exclusively Broadcast 25 MLB Games — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 46,214 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 11,073 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 257,704 shares. Ims holds 6,270 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company owns 500,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Communications has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,401 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 56,519 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 87,998 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 5,737 shares stake. Birinyi Associates invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 3.32M shares or 5.1% of the stock. Bollard Ltd stated it has 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,168 were accumulated by Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 441,837 shares. Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 2,093 shares. Cambridge holds 80,284 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co Il reported 66,259 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 1.34 million shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.12% or 9,895 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,700 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Liberty Capital Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0.13% stake. Moreno Evelyn V owns 2,215 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De invested 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Orleans Capital Management Corp La accumulated 7,445 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 10,102 shares to 19,432 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,496 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).