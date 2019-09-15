Bandera Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Ameresco (AMRC); Hcsf Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) by $361,746

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 150,658 shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 69,836 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 sales for $9.81 million activity. $270,490 worth of stock was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31. Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 42,730 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 10,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,623 were reported by Art Advisors Limited Company. Cornerstone Advisors holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 96,250 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Earnest Prns Limited Co invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 2,036 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 27,234 shares. Citigroup holds 13,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 210,870 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Aperio Gru Ltd holds 2,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 42,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.07% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameresco up 9% on Q2 results beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameresco Inc (AMRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.