Bandera Partners Boosted Holding in Ameresco (AMRC); Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $506,880 as Share Price Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 75,344 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.