BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

We are contrasting BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.17 N/A 2.07 14.43 Trustmark Corporation 34 3.55 N/A 2.24 15.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BancorpSouth Bank and Trustmark Corporation. Trustmark Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BancorpSouth Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Trustmark Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BancorpSouth Bank and Trustmark Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trustmark Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BancorpSouth Bank and Trustmark Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00 Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

BancorpSouth Bank’s average price target is $31.75, while its potential upside is 15.08%. Trustmark Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a -8.20% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that BancorpSouth Bank appears more favorable than Trustmark Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank shares and 69.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares. BancorpSouth Bank’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank has weaker performance than Trustmark Corporation

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats BancorpSouth Bank on 8 of the 11 factors.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.