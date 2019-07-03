BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Both BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.36 N/A 2.09 13.73 F.N.B. Corporation 11 3.25 N/A 1.15 9.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BancorpSouth Bank and F.N.B. Corporation. F.N.B. Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BancorpSouth Bank’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BancorpSouth Bank and F.N.B. Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10% 1.2% F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

BancorpSouth Bank is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, F.N.B. Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BancorpSouth Bank and F.N.B. Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00 F.N.B. Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $33, and a 15.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BancorpSouth Bank and F.N.B. Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 77.7%. Insiders owned 2.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares. Competitively, 0.5% are F.N.B. Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank -3.75% -2.61% -8.65% -0.69% -15.68% 9.83% F.N.B. Corporation -5.17% 1.07% -5.95% -6.8% -15.39% 15.65%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was less bullish than F.N.B. Corporation.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats F.N.B. Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.