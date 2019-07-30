BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.39 N/A 2.09 13.73 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 5.13 N/A 1.79 12.83

Table 1 demonstrates BancorpSouth Bank and CenterState Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CenterState Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BancorpSouth Bank. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BancorpSouth Bank has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CenterState Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BancorpSouth Bank and CenterState Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10% 1.2% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.46 beta indicates that BancorpSouth Bank is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BancorpSouth Bank and CenterState Bank Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00 CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BancorpSouth Bank has an average target price of $33, and a 12.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares and 62.8% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank -3.75% -2.61% -8.65% -0.69% -15.68% 9.83% CenterState Bank Corporation -3.4% -5.85% -13.66% -6.84% -25.37% 9.32%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was more bullish than CenterState Bank Corporation.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats CenterState Bank Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.