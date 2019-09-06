BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) to pay $0.19 on Oct 1, 2019; Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Magna Intl (MGA) Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 95,128 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 1.55M shares with $75.64 million value, up from 1.46M last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.12M shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BXS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. BancorpSouth Bank's current price of $27.86 translates into 0.66% yield. BancorpSouth Bank's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 427,956 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold BancorpSouth Bank shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 9,630 shares or 50.00% less from 19,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) for 9,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) for 130 shares.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Among 2 analysts covering BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BancorpSouth has $33 highest and $30.5000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 13.96% above currents $27.86 stock price. BancorpSouth had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stephens.