BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Gets DA Davidson Civerage with $30.5000 Target; Last Week Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analysts

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 2.96% above currents $210.36 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $215 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest ratings:

In a analysts note issued to investors and clients on Wednesday morning, DA Davidson analyst just initiated coverage of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) with Neutral rating. The price target is $30.5000.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $950.66 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv holds 19,756 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25.11 million shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.64% or 14,128 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 18,911 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department has 47,600 shares. Jensen Investment Management reported 1.45M shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 252,798 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis owns 13,559 shares. Harvest Cap invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability invested in 72,441 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 4.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 385,917 shares.

Analysts await BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BXS’s profit will be $60.49 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by BancorpSouth Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold BancorpSouth Bank shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 9,630 shares or 50.00% less from 19,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 130 shares. Fruth reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.