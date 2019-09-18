BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered By $760,000 Its B. Riley Wealth Management (GLPI) Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (GLPI) stake by 46.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 20,000 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 22,900 shares with $893,000 value, down from 42,900 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $8.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 635,462 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BXS’s profit would be $61.41M giving it 12.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, BancorpSouth Bank’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 236,002 shares traded. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK 1Q OPER EPS 54C, EST. $51.6M; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK TO BUY ICON CAPITAL IN HOUSTON, TX; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas; 04/05/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – DJ BancorpSouth Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXS); 19/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N – MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q EPS 54c; 23/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

More notable recent BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy 3 Of 4 Mississippi Banks – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BancorpSouth Contributes $100,000 to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BancorpSouth and Summit Contribute $200,000 to Step Up For Students – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BancorpSouth Makes Contribution to Canopy Children’s Solutions – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BancorpSouth Completes Mergers with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Van Alstyne Financial Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BancorpSouth has $33 highest and $30.5000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 7.15% above currents $29.63 stock price. BancorpSouth had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citadel Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1.91M shares. Whittier Co has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 30,708 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 19,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Caxton Associate LP invested in 15,535 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ent Fincl Services Corp stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 58,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 94 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,732 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.03% or 1.44M shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity. Shares for $187,850 were bought by Demchyk Matthew.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (EFG) stake by 5,171 shares to 92,754 valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VUG) stake by 12,574 shares and now owns 165,289 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFF) was raised too.