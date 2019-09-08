BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Comparison side by side

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.21 N/A 2.07 14.43 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.11 N/A 1.58 9.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BancorpSouth Bank and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BancorpSouth Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

BancorpSouth Bank is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BancorpSouth Bank and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $31.75, and a 14.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BancorpSouth Bank and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 32.6%. 1.8% are BancorpSouth Bank’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank has stronger performance than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors BancorpSouth Bank beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.