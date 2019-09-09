BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is a company in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BancorpSouth Bank has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BancorpSouth Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.30% 1.30% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BancorpSouth Bank and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank N/A 29 14.43 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

BancorpSouth Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio BancorpSouth Bank is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.25 2.34

$31.75 is the average price target of BancorpSouth Bank, with a potential upside of 10.94%. The potential upside of the peers is -4.01%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BancorpSouth Bank and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, BancorpSouth Bank’s peers are 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.