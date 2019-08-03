BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Comparing side by side

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.28 N/A 2.07 14.43 Independent Bank Group Inc. 55 4.89 N/A 4.28 13.26

Table 1 highlights BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BancorpSouth Bank has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is BancorpSouth Bank’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.3% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares. Competitively, Independent Bank Group Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Group Inc. beats BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.