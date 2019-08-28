BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.12 N/A 2.07 14.43 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 36 4.88 N/A 2.55 15.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BancorpSouth Bank. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BancorpSouth Bank is currently more affordable than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BancorpSouth Bank and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BancorpSouth Bank and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BancorpSouth Bank has a 18.47% upside potential and an average price target of $31.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was less bullish than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. beats BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.