Bancorp (TBBK) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.71 Million; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered by $439,937 Its Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 404,174 shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc (TBBK) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 213,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 532,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 319,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 139,276 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 50,681 shares to 150,672 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Street Properties Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 121,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,367 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).