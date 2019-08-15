Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.78 N/A 0.77 17.85 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.84 N/A 2.05 13.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Greene County Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 5.99% stronger performance while Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.