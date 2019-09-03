Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

This is a contrast between Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.34 N/A 0.77 17.85 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.64 N/A 2.63 11.64

Table 1 demonstrates Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 20.9% respectively. Insiders held 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 5.99% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.