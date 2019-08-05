Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 12.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 27.32% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.40% 0.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. N/A 13 17.85 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has weaker performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s competitors beat Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.