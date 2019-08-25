Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 0.77 17.85 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.15 N/A 0.36 53.94

Demonstrates Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 118.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 20% respectively. 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has weaker performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.