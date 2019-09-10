Bancorp Del (TBBK) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Stake; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position by $319,855

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 19,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 1.22 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 410,235 shares traded or 115.18% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Bancorp Names New Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $714.72M for 9.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Discover Student Loans Survey Finds 97% of Families Plan to Complete the FAFSA, but Confusion Still Exists – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8,951 shares to 67,606 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).