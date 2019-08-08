Bancorp Del (TBBK) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Stake; Insight 2811 Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $557,700

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 260,888 shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 6.79M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 114,180 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Anderson Hoagland has 0.55% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 100,905 shares. Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Com Ma owns 3.28% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 1.47 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 77,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 5,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 18,110 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 308,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 763,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 19,016 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36 million for 8.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63,360 shares to 89,660 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Paradigm Limited holds 12,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Parkside Finance Bank accumulated 0.02% or 1,408 shares. 6,156 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. 68,995 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 233,963 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns Inc reported 8.20M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 10,524 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% or 46,529 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,093 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 442,081 shares.

