Bancorp Del (TBBK) Share Value Declined While Second Curve Capital Has Boosted by $2.64 Million Its Position; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake Upped by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 50,002 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 34,422 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares to 247,604 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.