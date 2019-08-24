Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.86 Million as Market Value Declined; Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined While Hsbc Holdings Plc Lifted by $5.91 Million Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 67.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 222,467 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 2199.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 72,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 76,265 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 3,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 152,000 shares to 207,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 4.40M shares to 349,100 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 163,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,109 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 6,000 shares. 24,732 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 567,036 are owned by Invesco Limited. Los Angeles Capital Equity has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 38,656 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 30,586 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 12,457 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 6 shares. 140,985 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 3,226 shares. Kepos Lp holds 46,102 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 96,702 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Com has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).