Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Foreign Regional Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. 50 0.00 N/A 3.84 12.99 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 3.31 11.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Bancolombia S.A. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Bancolombia S.A.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 1.4% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 38% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta indicates that Bancolombia S.A. is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 1 2 0 2.67

The upside potential is 4.56% for Bancolombia S.A. with consensus target price of $52.33. Meanwhile, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s consensus target price is $24.25, while its potential upside is 55.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. appears more favorable than Bancolombia S.A., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Bancolombia S.A. shares and 35.1% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares. About 42.8% of Bancolombia S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -3.39% -2.43% -0.5% 14.43% 5.66% 30.92% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 8.25% 3.46% 65.72% 3.32% 2.37% 33.26%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.